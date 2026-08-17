Myanmar's leader arrives in Russia for talks with Putin Vladimir Putin, Min Aung Hlaing to discuss expanding Russian-Myanmar cooperation

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Moscow on Monday for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said the two leaders are expected to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as international and regional issues. Several bilateral documents are also expected to be signed.

Putin and Min Aung Hlaing have held talks several times in recent years, including at the Kremlin in March 2025.

Russia and Myanmar maintain close political and defense ties, with Moscow also involved in energy and infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian country.

Min Aung Hlaing visited Russia three times last year — in March for talks with Putin, in May for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, and in September for a World Atomic Week forum.

Putin has never visited Myanmar.



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