Moscow prepares action plan to maintain fuel market Russian deputy premier Novak tasks officials, Federal Antimonopoly Service to monitor prices, take swift action under plan to maintain domestic fuel market amid Ukraine's drone attacks

Russia is reportedly preparing a balanced action plan for fuel supply in its domestic market, as Ukrainian drone attacks take refineries offline and prompt fuel sales restrictions across several regions.

Deputy Premier Alexander Novak instructed officials during a meeting on the fuel market's situation, asking relevant agencies to draw up an action plan. Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service was tasked with continuously monitoring prices in the sector and acting swiftly when necessary.

The meeting also covered efforts to prevent unjustified price hikes for petroleum products and anti-competitive activities, as well as the current stock levels of petroleum products across the country. Officials said the fuel market is being kept under constant control.

Numerous refineries in Russia have been taken offline for maintenance amid Ukrainian drone attacks, with Moscow occasionally resorting to export restrictions to ensure domestic stability. The recent rise in attacks has led to fuel sales restrictions being imposed in various regions.

* Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul