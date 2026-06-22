COP31 President Murat Kurum says Antalya summit to focus on electrification, waste management, resilient cities, finance and education

Türkiye calls for global action ahead of COP31 climate summit in Antalya COP31 President Murat Kurum says Antalya summit to focus on electrification, waste management, resilient cities, finance and education

Türkiye aims to make COP31 an implementation-focused summit, says environment minister

Türkiye wants the upcoming COP31 UN Climate Summit to turn climate commitments into concrete action, the country's climate change minister said.

Speaking at the Climate Action Week in London, Murat Kurum expressed hope that the summit scheduled for November in the Mediterranean city of Antalya would make strides in improving people's lives.

Kurum, who is presiding COP31 this year, said the international community is meeting at a time of overlapping crises, with the economic impact of recent conflicts still being felt globally, debt burdens rising and climate-related risks becoming more costly.

He said countries are also facing the threat of the El Nino weather phenomenon, which research suggests could cause around $5 trillion in costs.

This year could become the costliest El Nino year on record, he added, noting that such calculations still do not include the most severe cost, which is the loss of life.

Against this backdrop, Kurum said Türkiye believes the Antalya summit can help change the direction of global climate efforts by setting out a clear and practical agenda.

He said Türkiye’s COP31 presidency had listened to parties, assessed where progress can be achieved and identified areas where action is urgently needed.

Kurum said the presidency has now put forward an agenda focused on concrete outcomes.

Electrification, finance at center of COP31 agenda

The main priorities of COP31 will include electrification, waste management, resilient cities, green industrialization, climate finance and climate education, he said.

Kurum said electrification has emerged as one of the clearest themes in consultations so far, as it is directly linked to daily economic decisions, including the cars people buy, how homes are heated, and how energy bills can be reduced.

Türkiye wants to shape the global discussion around a target for electricity to account for 35% of final energy consumption by 2035, he said.

The “35% by 2035” target would require faster electrification in transport, buildings and industry, while rising electricity demand should be met through a parallel increase in clean energy supply, Kurum added.

He said secure and sustainable energy systems depend on electrification and renewable energy advancing at the same time.

Kurum also emphasized climate finance, saying developing countries must have access to the funding needed to meet shared climate goals.

He recalled that countries agreed under the Baku Finance Goal to mobilize at least $300 billion a year by 2035, but warned that overseas development aid recorded its largest annual decline last year.

The success of the transition depends on whether developing countries can obtain the financial resources required to implement common targets, Kurum said, adding that Türkiye’s COP31 presidency will work to keep the issue high on the agenda.

He also called on donor countries to fulfill their previous commitments.

Waste, resilient cities also among Türkiye’s priorities

On waste, Kurum said Türkiye had proposed a global target to halve the increase in waste generation by 2035.

He said reducing methane from landfills is one of the fastest and most practical ways to slow global warming, noting that the waste sector accounts for around 20% of human-caused methane emissions.

Kurum also said resilient cities would be one of Türkiye’s key priorities at COP31, pointing to the country’s reconstruction experience after the 2023 earthquakes.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye rebuilt 455,000 homes in two years, he said, adding that the new homes met high energy-efficiency standards and reduced energy consumption by 39%.

He said this is important not only for climate policy but also for protecting families against rising energy prices.

Kurum added that Türkiye wants COP31 to address a target to reduce energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25% by 2035.

Green industrialization will also be among the areas where Türkiye wants progress, he said, stressing that electrification will be an important part of that process.

Kurum said COP31 will also discuss how to raise the use of recycled materials in production and manufacturing to at least 15% by 2035.

He said Türkiye would launch the Climate Implementation Bridge initiative, which aims to strengthen alignment between climate goals and economic development policies, especially in developing and least-developed countries.

Kurum also underlined the importance of climate literacy, saying public awareness is essential to maintaining social support for climate action.

Türkiye wants climate change to be included in education curricula in more countries by 2030, he said.

Kurum said Türkiye had launched the COP31 Business Forum with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, or TOBB, to mobilize business participation ahead of the Business Summit to be held in Antalya on Nov. 12-13.

He said the forum will serve as a year-long platform to strengthen private-sector engagement in the COP31 process.

Kurum called on governments, businesses, civil society organizations and philanthropic institutions to support the priorities set out by Türkiye’s COP31 presidency.

He said the summit in Antalya should become a future-oriented and implementation-focused COP, adding that stronger global action is needed to build momentum and deliver results.

* Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul