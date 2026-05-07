Morning Briefing: May 7, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including US President Donald Trump saying that talks with Iran have been "very good" in the past 24 hours and a deal to permanently end the US-Israeli war is "very possible," Israel carrying out an airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking the first attack on the Lebanese capital since a temporary ceasefire took effect on April 17, and Iran saying that a US proposal conveyed through Pakistani mediation remains under review and that Tehran will communicate its final position after completing internal assessments.
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US President Donald Trump said that talks with Iran have been "very good" in the past 24 hours and a deal to permanently end the US-Israeli war is "very possible."
Trump said Iran wants "to make a deal badly," maintaining that any eventual agreement must ensure Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.
"They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal," he said in the Oval Office. "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't, and they've agreed to that."
Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking the first attack on the Lebanese capital since a temporary ceasefire took effect on April 17.
According to the state-run National News Agency, Israeli warplanes struck the Ghobeiry area near Haret Hreik, close to the Allameh gas station in southern Beirut.
Three missiles hit a residential apartment in southern Beirut in the vicinity of Haret Hreik, the agency added.
Iran said that a US proposal conveyed through Pakistani mediation remains under review and that Tehran will communicate its final position after completing internal assessments.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency that the proposal is still being examined and that Iran will convey its conclusions to the Pakistani side once its review process is finalized.
ISNA also reported that parts of the content published by the US news outlet Axios regarding a possible agreement between Tehran and Washington were “media speculation,” adding that the Iranian negotiating team remains focused on the issue of “ending the war completely.”
NEWS IN BRIEF
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
ISTANBUL (AA) - Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended at 14,917.43 points, up 2.91% day-by-day, hitting an historical high close.
After starting the day at 14,677.26 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 421.66 points from Tuesday's close.
The lowest value of the index was 14,625.69, while the daily high was 15,043.57.
Turkish defense company Aselsan unveiled new electronic warfare and drone hunter systems designed to enhance Türkiye’s multi-layered “Steel Dome” air defense network at the global defense and aerospace expo SAHA 2026 in Istanbul.
CEO Ahmet Akyol said the systems are entering mass production to address an evolving landscape of asymmetric aerial threats.
Aselsan introduced the Koral mobile radar platform capable of detecting and jamming enemy aircraft radars from hundreds of kilometers away, operating alongside tactical communications, and the electronic warfare system Ilgar 3-LT, capable of blocking or deceiving enemy radio frequencies.
Brussels Airlines reported increased pressure on its financial results in the first quarter of 2026 as higher fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on performance, according to company figures.
The airline posted an adjusted operating loss (EBIT) of €55 million ($64 million), slightly higher than the €53 million loss recorded in the same period last year.
The company said the results were affected by "geopolitical developments in March," which pushed up fuel expenses.
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