Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 7, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including US President Donald Trump saying that talks with Iran have been "very good" in the past 24 hours and a deal to permanently end the US-Israeli war is "very possible," Israel carrying out an airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking the first attack on the Lebanese capital since a temporary ceasefire took effect on April 17, and Iran saying that a US proposal conveyed through Pakistani mediation remains under review and that Tehran will communicate its final position after completing internal assessments.

TOP STORIES

Trump says talks with Iran progressing well in last 24 hours, deal 'very possible'

US President Donald Trump said that talks with Iran have been "very good" in the past 24 hours and a deal to permanently end the US-Israeli war is "very possible."

Trump said Iran wants "to make a deal badly," maintaining that any eventual agreement must ensure Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.

"They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal," he said in the Oval Office. "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't, and they've agreed to that."



Israel strikes Lebanese capital in 1st attack since April ceasefire

Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking the first attack on the Lebanese capital since a temporary ceasefire took effect on April 17.

According to the state-run National News Agency, Israeli warplanes struck the Ghobeiry area near Haret Hreik, close to the Allameh gas station in southern Beirut.

Three missiles hit a residential apartment in southern Beirut in the vicinity of Haret Hreik, the agency added.

Iran says US proposal ‘still under review,’ response to be conveyed through Pakistani mediators

Iran said that a US proposal conveyed through Pakistani mediation remains under review and that Tehran will communicate its final position after completing internal assessments.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency that the proposal is still being examined and that Iran will convey its conclusions to the Pakistani side once its review process is finalized.

ISNA also reported that parts of the content published by the US news outlet Axios regarding a possible agreement between Tehran and Washington were “media speculation,” adding that the Iranian negotiating team remains focused on the issue of “ending the war completely.”

NEWS IN BRIEF

A new national counterterrorism strategy released by the White House prioritizes alleged threats from drug cartels and domestic left-wing organizations.

A third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled for next week, said a Lebanese official source.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the EU held their first ambassador-level dialogue in Geneva.

Russia urged foreign countries to evacuate their diplomats and other personnel from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv due to possible retaliatory strikes if Ukraine carries out an attack amid Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed satisfaction with the “positive dynamics” in bilateral ties during a phone call.

Five Palestinians, including a police officer, were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian gatherings and a police vehicle in northern and southern Gaza despite an ongoing ceasefire.

The UN warned that hunger remains widespread and severe across the Gaza Strip, with millions struggling to access adequate food despite ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Germany proposed a six-point plan to overhaul the EU, saying changes are needed to help the bloc make faster decisions as global conflicts escalate and spread.

The US' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization urged members of Congress to condemn Israeli attacks targeting Christians in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon as well as remarks by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about hanging Palestinians.

China said it lodged a formal protest with the UK because of London's sanctions on Chinese entities.

United States military forces operating in the Gulf of Oman disabled an Iranian-flagged oil tanker after it allegedly failed to comply with warnings related to an ongoing US maritime blockade, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

A UN spokesman voiced concern about the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, citing new evacuation orders issued by Israeli authorities, continued airstrikes and rising casualties, particularly in the south.

An Israeli soldier was seen desecrating a statue of the Virgin Mary in southern Lebanon, according to footage circulating online.

US President Donald Trump said there is a "very good chance" of making a deal with Iran before he travels to China.

Israeli drone and air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon killed 16 people and wounded 21 others, including paramedics, and damaged a school, Lebanese officials said, in the latest apparent violation of a ceasefire.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Türkiye's BIST 100 hits historical high at midweek's close

ISTANBUL (AA) - Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended at 14,917.43 points, up 2.91% day-by-day, hitting an historical high close.

After starting the day at 14,677.26 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 421.66 points from Tuesday's close.

The lowest value of the index was 14,625.69, while the daily high was 15,043.57.

Turkish defense company Aselsan debuts new counter-drone, electronic warfare systems at SAHA 2026

Turkish defense company Aselsan unveiled new electronic warfare and drone hunter systems designed to enhance Türkiye’s multi-layered “Steel Dome” air defense network at the global defense and aerospace expo SAHA 2026 in Istanbul.

CEO Ahmet Akyol said the systems are entering mass production to address an evolving landscape of asymmetric aerial threats.

Aselsan introduced the Koral mobile radar platform capable of detecting and jamming enemy aircraft radars from hundreds of kilometers away, operating alongside tactical communications, and the electronic warfare system Ilgar 3-LT, capable of blocking or deceiving enemy radio frequencies.

Brussels Airlines reports $64M first-quarter loss due to higher fuel costs amid Mideast tensions

Brussels Airlines reported increased pressure on its financial results in the first quarter of 2026 as higher fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on performance, according to company figures.

The airline posted an adjusted operating loss (EBIT) of €55 million ($64 million), slightly higher than the €53 million loss recorded in the same period last year.

The company said the results were affected by "geopolitical developments in March," which pushed up fuel expenses.

