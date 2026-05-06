Aliyev and Zelenskyy hold talks by phone, discuss implementation of issues from April meeting in Azerbaijani city Gabala

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents express satisfaction over ‘positive dynamics’ in development of bilateral ties Aliyev and Zelenskyy hold talks by phone, discuss implementation of issues from April meeting in Azerbaijani city Gabala

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed satisfaction with the “positive dynamics” in bilateral ties during a phone call on Wednesday.

In an initial statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed the implementation of steps agreed during his visit to Azerbaijan last month and efforts to develop bilateral relations and regional cooperation to “enhance security and stability.”

“We exchanged details of our contacts with partners and agreed on the next steps. Together, we can certainly bring more strength to our people,” Zelenskyy said.

Aliyev later confirmed the phone call and discussions in a statement on X.

“During the call, satisfaction was expressed with the positive dynamics in the development of relations between our countries,” Aliyev said.

On April 25, Aliyev and Zelenskyy met in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala, where the two countries signed six bilateral agreements in areas including defense cooperation, according to Ukraine’s Presidential Office.