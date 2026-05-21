Pakistani army chief to visit Tehran amid Iran-US mediation efforts: Report

Rania Abushamala
21 May 2026•Update: 21 May 2026
Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir is set to visit Tehran on Thursday amid ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the US, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.
ISNA reported that Munir is expected to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials as Islamabad continues its mediation efforts between the two sides.
On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran for his second visit to Iran in less than a week, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.