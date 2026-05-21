Asim Munir to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials, says semi-official news agency

Pakistani army chief to visit Tehran amid Iran-US mediation efforts: Report Asim Munir to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials, says semi-official news agency

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir is set to visit Tehran on Thursday amid ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the US, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.

ISNA reported that Munir is expected to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials as Islamabad continues its mediation efforts between the two sides.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran for his second visit to Iran in less than a week, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.