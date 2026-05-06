Moscow sends note to diplomatic missions citing ‘inevitability of a retaliatory strike’ by Russia if Kyiv carries out strikes during Victory Day celebrations

Russia urges foreign countries to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine's capital Moscow sends note to diplomatic missions citing ‘inevitability of a retaliatory strike’ by Russia if Kyiv carries out strikes during Victory Day celebrations

Russia on Wednesday urged foreign countries to evacuate their diplomats and other personnel from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv due to possible “retaliatory strikes” if Ukraine carries out an attack amid Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a note was sent to all foreign diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited with the ministry.

The note recalled a Defense Ministry statement released Monday, which said that it noted remarks given by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that same day.

The note urged authorities in respective countries and the leadership of respective organizations to take the Defense Ministry's statement with the “utmost responsibility” and ensure the “timely evacuation” of diplomatic and other personnel, as well as citizens, from Kyiv.

The note cited the “inevitability of a retaliatory strike” by Russia against Kyiv, including its “decision-making centers,” if Ukraine carries out strikes during Victory Day celebrations scheduled on May 9.

In an address at the inaugural session of the 8th European Political Community summit in the Armenian capital Yerevan, Zelenskyy recalled that Russia announced it would hold the annual May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow without military equipment.

"If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years. They cannot afford military equipment – and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square," Zelenskyy said.

On April 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the country's military equipment column will not participate in the military parade this year "due to the current operational situation."