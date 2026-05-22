At least 883 Gazans killed, 2,648 others injured in Israeli attacks since ceasefire declared last October, according to authorities

Israeli army admits to killing 3 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire At least 883 Gazans killed, 2,648 others injured in Israeli attacks since ceasefire declared last October, according to authorities

The Israeli army acknowledged on Friday that it had killed three Palestinians in the northern and southern Gaza Strip in the latest violations of a ceasefire which is supposed to have been in effect since last fall.

A military statement claimed that army forces spotted two Palestinians crossing the "Yellow Line" boundary in the northern and southern parts of the strip before killing them.

It added that forces from the 454th Fire Brigade, operating in the northern Gaza Strip, spotted a person last night "moving suspiciously near the Yellow Line," claiming that he posed an "immediate threat" to troops, before carrying out an airstrike targeting him.

The "Yellow Line" refers to the boundary to which Israeli forces withdrew inside Gaza as part of phase two of a plan announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war in the enclave. The line separates areas under full Israeli military control.

The Israeli army has continued attacks across Gaza on almost a daily basis despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 883 people have been killed and 2,648 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced.

The agreement was meant to halt Israel’s two-year war that killed more than 72,000 people, most of them women and children, injured over 172,000 since October 2023, and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul

