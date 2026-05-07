Meeting between Steve Witkoff, Rustem Umerov comes amid lull in talks between Ukraine, Russia

Trump special envoy to meet Ukrainian chief negotiator: White House official Meeting between Steve Witkoff, Rustem Umerov comes amid lull in talks between Ukraine, Russia

Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov will meet US President Donald Trump’s special envoy in the state of Florida as soon as this week, a White House official confirmed to Anadolu on Wednesday.

The meeting between Steve Witkoff and Umerov comes amid a lull in talks between Ukraine and Russia. Additional details about the meeting were not immediately available.

The Russia-Ukraine war in general has taken a back seat in recent months to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Earlier Wednesday, Russia urged countries to evacuate their diplomats and other personnel from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv due to possible “retaliatory strikes” if Ukraine attacks during Victory Day celebrations May 9.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a note was sent to all foreign diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited with the ministry.

The note urged authorities in respective countries and the leadership of respective organizations to take the Defense Ministry's statement with the “utmost responsibility” and ensure the “timely evacuation” of diplomatic and other personnel, as well as citizens, from Kyiv.

In an address at the inaugural session of the 8th European Political Community summit in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia announced it would hold the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow without military equipment.

"If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years. They cannot afford military equipment – and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square," said Zelenskyy.

On April 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the country's military equipment column will not participate in the parade "due to the current operational situation."