Former ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu convicted on bribery charges, stripped of political rights for life

China's 2 ex-defense chiefs given suspended death sentence over graft Former ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu convicted on bribery charges, stripped of political rights for life

Two former Chinese defense ministers were sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on Thursday over graft charges.

Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were separately sentenced by a Chinese military court, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Wei was convicted of accepting bribes, while Li was convicted of both accepting and offering bribes.

Both men were former members of the Central Military Commission and former state councilors.

They were also stripped of political rights for life, while all personal assets will be confiscated.

Under the ruling, neither will be eligible for further commutation or parole after their sentences are reduced to life imprisonment in accordance with Chinese law following the expiration of the two-year reprieve period.