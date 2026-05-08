Even boutique hotels in right locations, with right concepts, attracting serious investor interest, says JRO Investment Chairman Murat Goktug Aksu

Hotel sales platform OteliniSat.com sees over 40% rise in inquiries, meetings Even boutique hotels in right locations, with right concepts, attracting serious investor interest, says JRO Investment Chairman Murat Goktug Aksu

The number of meetings and inquiries conducted through OteliniSat.com rose by more than 40% in the first quarter of the year, compared with the same period last year, the company said.

The platform, which brings together hotel investors and property owners across Türkiye, said demand has been particularly concentrated in Istanbul, Antalya, Bodrum, and Cappadocia.

The increase reflects stronger investor appetite for both operating hotels and projects under development, the company said in a statement.

Türkiye continues to remain on the radar of domestic and international investors, supported by the recovery in tourism and rising visitor numbers.

Demand has recently increased notably for city hotels, resort facilities, and boutique-concept investments, while sector representatives expect the momentum to accelerate further.

OteliniSat.com manages hotel purchase and sale processes across Türkiye, bringing together investors and property owners through a single platform. It also handles operational processes, including physical renovation, branding, revaluation, and resale after investment.

Foreign-currency-based revenue potential, tourism infrastructure, and occupancy rates are among the main factors making Türkiye attractive for investors.

Sector experts expect mergers and acquisitions in Türkiye’s hotel investment market to gain pace throughout the year.

OteliniSat.com said it aims to support growth in Türkiye’s hotel market in the coming period through data-driven analysis, valuation services, and its international investor network.

“Foreign investors’ view of Türkiye’s hotel market has changed significantly,” said Murat Goktug Aksu, chairman of JRO Investment, the parent brand of OteliniSat.com.

Aksu said Türkiye now offers not only a tourism destination but also a strong investment story.

He added that small and medium-sized hotel owners could also benefit from rising interest.

“We are seeing more institutional, longer-term, and more strategic investments,” he said.

“As OteliniSat.com, we aim to create a transparent and fast investment environment in the sector by matching this demand with the right assets.

“In the past, we would talk about a market where only large chains attracted interest. Today, even boutique hotels in the right location and with the right concept are drawing serious investor interest. This points to healthy growth spreading across the sector as a whole,” he added.

* Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu.