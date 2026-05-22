UN calls for accountability over ‘humiliating treatment’ shown in video posted by Israeli minister

UN concerned over reports of abuse against Gaza flotilla activists UN calls for accountability over ‘humiliating treatment’ shown in video posted by Israeli minister

The UN voiced concern Friday over reports of abuse and humiliating treatment of activists detained after Israeli forces seized the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla headed to Gaza.

“We’re very concerned by these reports,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a daily press briefing. “First of all, from people who’ve been detained, but one only has to look at the video posted by an Israeli minister, which shows the humiliating treatment of the people who were detained by the flotilla.”

Dujarric said those still being held “need to be released and sent home,” adding that “people who were responsible for that treatment should be held to account.”

On Wednesday, Ben-Gvir, an influential member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, posted the video on social media showing himself taunting the pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

Türkiye safely evacuated 422 humanitarian aid volunteers from 41 countries, including 85 Turkish citizens who were part of the flotilla, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late Thursday.

The flotilla departed last Thursday from the Turkish resort district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.