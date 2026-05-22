Foreign Minister Wadephul says US negotiators are 'overstretched,' and Europe’s future is at stake

Germany: Europeans must be at Ukraine-Russia negotiating table Foreign Minister Wadephul says US negotiators are 'overstretched,' and Europe’s future is at stake

Germany’s foreign minister said Friday that Europeans should have a seat at the table in Ukraine-Russia negotiations, stressing that the outcome will shape Europe’s future.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the GLOBSEC forum in Prague, Johann Wadephul said the US-led talks—mediated by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law—were “overstretched” and had so far struggled to gain momentum.

“Because these are the same persons who are negotiating the Iranian file, also the Gaza file, which is not accomplished... The implementation of the 20-point plan is not accomplished,” he said, adding that bringing Europe’s representatives into the process could inject new energy.

“Europeans have to have a place on the table. It’s about us. It’s about our future,” Wadephul said. “Of course, we are on the Ukrainian side. This is absolutely clear. But I think it’s time that we have to play a role in the further development of these negotiations,” he added.