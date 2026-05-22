Mediator between US and Iran remains Pakistani side, Tasnim news agency reports, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman

Qatar delegation negotiating with Iran's foreign minister in Tehran to end war Mediator between US and Iran remains Pakistani side, Tasnim news agency reports, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman

The Qatar delegation is negotiating with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran to end the war amid Pakistani mediation, Iran's semi-official news agency reported on Friday.

The Qatar delegation is negotiating with Iran's foreign minister in Tehran to end the war, which began on Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched military strikes on Iran, Tasnim reported, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

"The mediator between the US and Iran remains the Pakistani side," Tasnim noted.

Early on Friday, Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran as part of ongoing mediation efforts to end the war, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

"On arrival, he was received and warmly welcomed by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni," it added.

"Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present at the reception," the statement said.

It is the second such trip to Tehran by Munir amid Pakistani mediation efforts to end the war.

During his visit to Iran, Pakistani sources said, Munir will discuss Iran-US talks, regional peace and stability, and other "important issues."

The sources did not disclose details about the duration of the visit.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been in Tehran for the past two days as part of indirect talks between the US and Iran.

Munir visited Tehran for three days last month, meeting with civilian and military leaders of Iran.

The Pakistani army chief held separate meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as the Iranian armed forces' Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi.

Munir is directly involved in mediation between Washington and Tehran, aiming to permanently end the war.

The mediation began when Pakistan secured a ceasefire on April 8, halting the war and later hosting the highest-level talks between the US and Iran since 1979 on April 11-12.

Islamabad has intensified its mediation process to secure a second round of direct talks between the two sides.