Violent dispute between Misak and Nasa communities erupts in rural municipality of Silvia, a region historically plagued by illegal drug cultivation and territorial control battles

6 dead, over 100 injured as indigenous communities in Colombia clash over land disputes Violent dispute between Misak and Nasa communities erupts in rural municipality of Silvia, a region historically plagued by illegal drug cultivation and territorial control battles

At least six people have died, and roughly 100 others remain injured following fierce, escalating confrontations between two prominent indigenous communities over ancestral land rights in the southwestern department of Cauca, Colombia.

The violent dispute between the Misak and Nasa communities erupted in the rural municipality of Silvia, a region historically plagued by illegal drug cultivation and territorial control battles. According to Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office, several individuals have also been forcibly detained by opposing factions.

Initial casualty assessments provided by the Governor of Cauca, Octavio Guzman, fluctuated between three and five fatalities during the week but ultimately settled at a tally of six dead and nearly a hundred wounded as tribal clashes shifted from sticks and batons to live ammunition.

Videos circulating across social media show members of both communities engaged in open combat using wooden clubs, makeshift shields, and firearms, leaving multiple victims bloodied along rural roads.

The disputed area is an 800-hectare (roughly 1,970-acre) corridor of agricultural land located in the municipality of Silvia, Cauca. The Misak community claims historical ancestral titles, accusing the Nasa community of an illegal three-month occupation.

The trigger was a controversial administrative ruling by the National Land Agency that awarded titles to the Nasa community, which caused a revolt.

The explosive escalation has drawn deep concern from the highest levels of the Colombian state, given that Cauca is already a primary theater of war for dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla movement.

President Gustavo Petro has called for a meeting between the highest authorities of both communities, and Vice President Francia Marquez, an Afro-Colombian human rights leader from Cauca, has offered herself as an official mediator.

“It is unacceptable that between sister communities who have endured historical state violence, exclusion, and inequality, we must resort to bloodshed to resolve our differences," Marquez wrote on her account on the US social media company X. "As brother nations with shared roots and memories, it breaks my soul to see what is happening to our territory.”