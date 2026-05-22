'...important step towards a more successful and freer Slovenia,' says Janez Jansa

Slovenia’s parliament approves Janez Jansa as prime minister '...important step towards a more successful and freer Slovenia,' says Janez Jansa

Slovenia’s parliament on Friday elected Janez Jansa as prime minister, paving the way for the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) leader to begin a fourth term in office.

Jansa secured the mandate to form a government after lawmakers voted 51-36 in favor of his nomination, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported.

He is expected to lead Slovenia’s 16th government once the cabinet is formed.

Following the vote, Jansa pledged to uphold the constitutional order and work for the country’s prosperity.

“...important step towards a more successful and freer Slovenia,” he said, according to STA.

Speaking to reporters after the vote, Jansa said coalition talks on ministerial appointments would begin Monday and that he expects the new government to be sworn in within two weeks.