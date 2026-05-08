Strong winds have caused fire to spread rapidly across more than 1,100 hectares, Ukrainian authorities say

Massive forest fire breaks out in Ukraine’s Chernobyl ‘exclusion zone’ Strong winds have caused fire to spread rapidly across more than 1,100 hectares, Ukrainian authorities say

A massive forest fire broke out in the Chernobyl “exclusion zone” in Ukraine, the country’s State Emergency Service reported on Friday.

Authorities said strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly across more than 1,100 hectares (2,718 acres).

Chernobyl is known for the 1986 explosion and fire that led to a major nuclear disaster.

In a statement, the State Emergency Service said that firefighting efforts in some forested areas have been temporarily suspended because of the threat posed by explosive objects.

“The situation is complicated by dry weather, strong winds and mine hazards in certain areas, which significantly limit firefighting efforts,” it said.

Units from the State Emergency Service, along with specialized equipment and personnel from other agencies, have been deployed to contain the blaze, according to the statement.

Rescuers are working to prevent the fire from spreading further.