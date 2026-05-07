4-day fighting between India and Pakistan last May resulted in dozens of deaths on both sides

Pakistan, India mark 1 year of May cross-border conflict which ended in ceasefire announced by Trump 4-day fighting between India and Pakistan last May resulted in dozens of deaths on both sides

Pakistan and India Thursday marked the first anniversary of their May cross-border conflict, which ended with a ceasefire first announced by US President Donald Trump.

The four-day fighting between India and Pakistan last May was triggered by the April 22, 2025 attack at the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir, which left at least 26 people dead.

New Delhi blamed the attack on Islamabad, which denied responsibility and called for a neutral investigation.

India soon launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Islamabad responded with Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, or Iron Wall, targeting military sites in Indian-administered Kashmir as well as inside mainland India.

After four days of aerial attacks, Trump announced a truce on May 10.

The Indian army "gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a statement Thursday, marking one year since New Delhi had launched cross-border attacks.

"Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security," he said, emphasizing "the strength that India's quest for self-reliance in the defense sector has brought to our national security."

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army's media wing, called the conflict "a defining chapter in the nation's military history," one that "strengthened national confidence, reaffirmed institutional resolve and validated PAF's relentless pursuit of modernization and focused capability enhancement."

Pakistan's Chief of Air Staff, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said the Pakistan Air Force "displayed its capability, resilience and dominance," noting that it was the “first time in the history of air warfare” that a full spectrum multi domain operation was carried out.

Pakistan claims it shot down four French-made Rafale jets, one Mirage 2000 jet, one Su-30 jet, one MiG-29 jet, and a Heron unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Indian forces during the clashes.

India has acknowledged losses but did not specify the number. However, it claimed to have damaged Pakistani jets which Islamabad denies.

"Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully cognizant of the evolving geopolitical and regional security environment, as well as the aggressive capability pursuits of adversarial forces," said the ISPR.

Dozens of people, including civilians, died on both sides during the clashes across the border.