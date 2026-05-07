Foreign Minister Wang Yi makes remarks in meeting with US senators in Beijing

China seeks to ‘truly stabilize’ ties with US ahead of Trump trip Foreign Minister Wang Yi makes remarks in meeting with US senators in Beijing

China hopes that bilateral ties with the US “truly stabilize and improve,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a group of US senators who flew to Beijing ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled state visit.

“China is willing to work with the US to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, ensuring that China-US relations truly stabilize and improve, benefiting both countries and the world,” Wang told US Senators Steve Daines-led bipartisan group, according to an official statement.

Trump is scheduled to visit China between May 14-15 for his second in-person summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping after the two met last year in South Korea.

Noting China and the US have different social systems and development paths, Wang told the American lawmakers that these systems “stem from their respective historical and cultural heritages and are the choices of their people.”

“All things in nature coexist without harming one another; we should jointly seek harmony in diversity, becoming partners rather than adversaries,” Wang told Daines, an ally of Trump.

The veteran Chinese diplomat stressed that Beijing “will not follow the old path of seeking hegemony after becoming strong.”

China “will adhere to peaceful development,” Wang said, adding: “We hope the US will view China objectively, develop a rational understanding of China, genuinely respect China's core interests, properly manage differences.”

Taiwan, trade, tariffs as well as militarization have been the main issues plaguing US-China ties in recent years.

The US senators also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who called for enhanced dialogue and communication between the two sides.