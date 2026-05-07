Ministry says international community must respond to Israel's continuing attacks on Lebanon, worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Turkish Defense Ministry hopes Iran, US act 'constructively' to make ceasefire last Ministry says international community must respond to Israel's continuing attacks on Lebanon, worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry on Thursday voiced hope that Tehran and Washington will work "constructively" to make the temporary ceasefire permanent and continue negotiations towards peace.

“We hope Iran and the US will act prudently and constructively to make the temporary ceasefire permanent and continue the negotiation process. We will continue to provide all forms of support for efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region," ministry spokesman Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk told a weekly briefing.

Akturk also reiterated that the international community must take responsibility in response to Israel’s continuing attacks on Lebanon despite the ongoing negotiation process, as well as the worsening humanitarian crisis stemming from the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

He said National Defense Minister Yasar Guler held several meetings with foreign defense officials during this week’s SAHA 2026 defense fair in Istanbul, including his counterparts from Somalia, Kosovo, Kenya, Kuwait, Mauritania, Sudan, and Estonia.

Guler also signed a military financial cooperation agreement with Kosovo and a defense cooperation agreement with Kenya.

Akturk added that senior Turkish military commanders also held meetings with foreign officials during the fair.

Air Force Commander Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadioglu will visit Portugal on May 11-14, while Naval Forces Commander Adm. Kadir Yildiz is attending the current Conference of Chiefs of European Navies (CHENS) 2026 meeting in Madrid through its conclusion on Friday.