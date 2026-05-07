Foreign Ministry says China will continue to support Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, dignity, legitimate rights

China reiterates opposition to 'hegemonic' US raid on Venezuela, 'seizure' of Maduro Foreign Ministry says China will continue to support Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, dignity, legitimate rights

China on Thursday reiterated its opposition to the US' “hegemonic acts” against Venezuela, including the military operation against then-President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“Four months ago, the US brazenly conducted military attacks on Venezuela, and seized President Maduro and his wife," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

"Such hegemonic acts seriously violate international law, infringe on Venezuela’s sovereignty and threaten the peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean region," he said.

Maduro and Flores remain in US detention in a jail in New York.

Lin added that China firmly opposes such acts and they will continue to support Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, dignity and legitimate rights.

China has repeatedly called on Washington to release Maduro and respect Venezuela’s sovereignty.

On Cuba, Lin criticized Washington’s latest sanctions package targeting key sectors of the Cuban economy, saying the measures amounted to illegal unilateral coercion aimed at pressuring the Cuban government.

“I would like to reiterate that by doubling down on its illegal unilateral sanctions, the US seriously violates the right of subsistence and development of the Cuban people and basic norms in international relations,” Lin said, urging Washington to end its blockade and sanctions against Cuba immediately.

China said it firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty and security and opposes external interference in Havana’s internal affairs.