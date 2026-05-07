No further details provided on talks held on sidelines of SAHA 2026

Türkiye's national defense minister meets UK House of Lords minister at Istanbul defense fair No further details provided on talks held on sidelines of SAHA 2026

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Thursday met British House of Lords Minister Vernon Coaker on the sidelines of the SAHA 2026 defense fair in Istanbul.

According to a post shared on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal, Guler continued holding talks with visiting ministers during SAHA 2026.

No further details on the meeting were provided by officials.

The international defense and aerospace event SAHA 2026 is being held in Istanbul on May 5-9, highlighting the global visibility of Türkiye’s homegrown technological initiatives.

Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun told Anadolu that the SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster has brought dynamism to the sector through significant contributions, while providing stakeholders with opportunities for global visibility.

“The event, organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, will serve as a strategic showcase, bringing Türkiye’s defense, aviation, and space vision to the world,” he said. “The event will help reinforce the country’s technological independence with the further global visibility of our homegrown initiatives, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ‘Century of Türkiye’ program.”

Held under the motto “Master Technology, Shape the Future,” SAHA 2026 provides a platform for Turkish firms to showcase achievements and discuss future technological capabilities.

Gorgun said Türkiye’s defense industry is advancing through a high-tech-focused research and development (R&D) strategy and the collective efforts of a broad ecosystem comprising prime contractors, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), universities, and startups.