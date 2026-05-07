Spread of rodents, infections leave Gaza’s population at high risk of disease, UN agency warns UNRWA says overcrowding, unsafe water and damaged sanitation systems worsen health conditions for displaced Palestinians

The spread of rodents, overcrowded shelters and broken sanitation systems are leaving Gaza’s population at much higher risk of disease, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Thursday.

“In Gaza, an already vulnerable population is at much higher risk of disease due to the displacement, overcrowded tents, lack of clean water, and broken sanitation systems,” UNRWA said in a statement on the US social media company X.

It said rats bite children in the night in their tents while they sleep.

“The current spread of rodents and infections […] is not merely a health issue, but a clear sign of Gaza’s vulnerability and near collapse of its health system,” said UNRWA Director of Health Dr Akihiro Seita

The UN agency said it is working closely with the World Health Organization and local partners to monitor the spread of skin infections and other disease risks in the enclave.

“More tents, insecticides, and medications are urgently needed inside Gaza,” it added.

The warning comes amid a worsening humanitarian situation in Israel-blockaded Gaza, where shortages of medical supplies and deteriorating living conditions have contributed to the spread of diseases.

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 in a deadly assault on Gaza since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Despite a ceasefire in place since last October, Israel has refused to allow the agreed quantities of humanitarian supplies into the enclave, where about 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced, face severe humanitarian conditions.





