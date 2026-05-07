Survey finds 1 in 3 French parents say their child faced bullying or discrimination at school Disability and health status cited as leading factors in unequal treatment

One in three French parents say their child has experienced bullying or discrimination at school, according to a survey released Thursday by Defender of Rights and cited by broadcaster BFM TV.

The survey found that one-third of parents reported their child had either been bullied by other students or discriminated against by the school system.

Nearly 2,000 parents with children between the ages of 6 and 23 were surveyed between October 2024 and January 2025. Participants were asked whether their child had experienced unequal treatment or bullying by schools or fellow students during the previous five years.

Parents reported unequal treatment in grading at 18%, disciplinary sanctions at 19% and academic orientation decisions at 14%.

About 70% of parents who reported unequal treatment said it was linked to a legally prohibited criterion such as disability, physical appearance, social background, skin color, religion, nationality or gender.

The survey said health status or disability was “by far the leading discrimination criterion.”

Meanwhile, three in 10 parents said their child had experienced bullying, while one in 10 reported cyberbullying.

