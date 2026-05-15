Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 15, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including the US and Chinese presidents holding a final round of talks in Beijing, US President Donald Trump saying he is “not going to be much more patient” with Iran in ongoing negotiations, and Trump alleging that China agreed to increase purchases of US oil.

TOP STORIES

Xi, Trump to hold final round of talks in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump are set to hold another round of summit talks in Beijing on Friday, the final day of Trump’s China trip.

The two leaders will participate in a greeting ceremony and friendship photo at 11.30 am local time (0330GMT), after which Xi will host Trump for a bilateral tea session.

At 12.15 pm (0415GMT), Xi will also host Trump for a working lunch.

Trump is scheduled to depart Beijing following the event.

Trump says he’s ‘not going to be much more patient’ with Iran

US President Donald Trump said he is losing patience in ongoing negotiations with Iran.

"I'm not going to be much more patient. No, I'm not. They should make a deal," he told Fox News.

Trump also suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping also wants a diplomatic agreement.

"President Xi would like to see a deal made...He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open," he added.

China wants to buy oil from US, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said China has agreed in principle to increase purchases of American oil as part of ongoing discussions aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

"One thing I think that we're going to make a deal on, they've agreed they want to buy oil from the United States," Trump told Fox News.

"They're going to go to Texas. We're going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas, and to Louisiana, and to Alaska...that's a big thing," he said.

NEWS IN BRIEF

A third round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon wrapped up after a full day of negotiations at the State Department, a senior official told Anadolu.

The US is planning to indict 94-year-old former Cuban leader Raul Castro, CBS News reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Cuba said it is deciding whether to accept a US ⁠offer of $100 million in humanitarian aid amid skepticism over Washington’s intentions.

US Border Patrol chief Michael Banks announced that he is stepping down from his post effective immediately.

Cuba said a US delegation led by CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana for talks with officials, with both sides discussing relations and security cooperation.

A most wanted British man who imported large amounts of cocaine was arrested in Spain, the National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed.

US President Donald Trump said he hopes relations between the United States and China will emerge stronger than ever following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The UK health secretary resigned amid mounting pressure on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step down following last week’s local elections defeat.

The US House of Representatives voted down a war powers resolution directing President Donald Trump to remove US forces from hostilities against Iran.

The Spanish prime minister voiced support for Lamine Yamal after Israel’s defense minister accused the Barcelona star of "inciting hatred against Israel" over his public expressions of support for Palestinians.

Three people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon as a new round of US-mediated talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv opened in Washington.

Israel began illegal settlement construction work atop the historic Hebron municipality building in the southern West Bank.

A Christian clergyman came under a new attack from Israeli occupiers, who spit on him in front of police in occupied East Jerusalem, a video showed.

The Gaza Strip must remain at the center of diplomatic interest, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said.

Labour Party lawmaker Josh Simons said he will resign to trigger a by-election and pave the way for Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's return to parliament.

The Iraqi parliament approved the government of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and its ministerial program.

The US announced an additional $1.8 billion in humanitarian funding to support UN-led relief efforts around the world.

US President Donald Trump claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping told him that Beijing would not provide military equipment to Iran and expressed support for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Passengers aboard the cruise ship The Ambition were evacuated after a norovirus outbreak in Bordeaux, the World Health Organization’s Europe director said.

Passengers and crew of the deadly hantavirus-hit MV Hondius who arrived in the Netherlands have all tested negative for the Andean virus.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe was admitted to Rigshospitalet after suffering a heart attack, the Royal House said.

Yemen’s government said it signed the “largest” prisoner exchange deal with the Houthi group, involving 1,728 detainees from both sides.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina has resigned after one of the parties in the ruling coalition withdrew support for the government, triggering its collapse.

The Pentagon has unexpectedly called off the deployment of an armored brigade to Poland, marking a significant move in line with President Donald Trump’s plan to reduce the US military presence in Europe, The Wall Street Journal reported

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

US stock markets closed day at record highs

The New York Stock Exchange closed higher after investors closely monitored US President Donald Trump’s meetings in China and macroeconomic data.

The S&P 500 rose 0.77%, or 56.99 points to close at a record high of 7,501.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced 0.75%, or 370.26 points to 50,063.46.

The Nasdaq Composite went up 0.88%, or 232.88 points to a record high of 26,635.22.

The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the market’s “fear index,” fell 3.41% to 17.26.

Türkiye, Kazakhstan sign defense industry cooperation deal

Türkiye and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to elevate defense cooperation, Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries, announced.

As part of the Kazakhstan visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish delegation attended the signing ceremony and the joint press conference hosted by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gorgun said on the US social media platform X.

US initial jobless claims rise by 12,000 last week, above expectations

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims rose by 12,000 last week to 211,000, according to US Labor Department data.

The figure exceeded market expectations of 205,000 for last week, following the previous week's downwardly revised 199,000.

The four-week moving average was 203,750, which was an increase of 750 from the previous week's downwardly revised 203,000.

The US economy added 115,000 jobs in April, a figure much higher than expectations of a 65,000 gain.

The unemployment rate was at 4.3% in April, unchanged from March.

