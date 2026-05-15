A Turkic Civilization Center will be established in Turkistan, Tokayev says

Kazakh president calls for stronger unity among Turkic states amid growing global instability A Turkic Civilization Center will be established in Turkistan, Tokayev says

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday called for stronger unity among Turkic states amid growing global instability, stressing the need to strengthen economic and investment cooperation.

Addressing the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Turkistan, Tokayev said that a Turkic Civilization Center will be established in Turkestan to support joint scientific research, cultural projects, and educational programs.

Tokayev also proposed creating a network of artificial intelligence centers among Turkic countries and announced plans to open an AI university in Kazakhstan, offering grants to students from member states.

He also called for the mutual recognition of electronic documents and digital signatures, expanded cooperation in satellite technologies, and the establishment of a joint “Turkic AI” innovation hub.

He also urged member states to support a convention on preserving the heritage of Turkic civilization and proposed forming a common terminology base for Turkic languages.

Separately, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said that the OTS has significant potential to become an independent geo-economic and technological center, stressing the importance of cooperation in digitalization and artificial intelligence.

Addressing the summit, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed several initiatives, including creating a strategic AI cooperation network among member states and expanding collaboration in science, education, and youth programs.

He also called for integrating digital logistics platforms to improve transport connectivity and proposed establishing a climate risk monitoring system based on satellite data.

Mirziyoyev further proposed creating a Turkic cybersecurity alliance to protect digital infrastructure.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Baku is strengthening its digital sovereignty through artificial intelligence initiatives, including the creation of a National AI Center, an AI Academy, and a national AI development strategy focused on innovation, education, and public administration.

Aliyev also highlighted cooperation among Turkic states in digital development and transport connectivity, noting progress on the Digital Silk Road project, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and the growing importance of the Middle Corridor.

The Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States chaired by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomar Tokayev took place in the southern city of Turkestan.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan attended the meeting to discuss key issues, including artificial intelligence, digital development, and strengthening regional cooperation.