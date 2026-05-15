Ukrainian president says Russia is considering operations from Belarus toward Ukraine’s Chernihiv-Kyiv region or potentially against NATO member state

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of trying to draw Belarus deeper into war against Ukraine Ukrainian president says Russia is considering operations from Belarus toward Ukraine’s Chernihiv-Kyiv region or potentially against NATO member state

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday accused Russia of trying to draw Belarus deeper into the war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy claimed Russia is considering operations from Belarusian territory toward Ukraine’s Chernihiv-Kyiv direction or potentially against a NATO member state.

“We know that additional contacts have taken place between the Russians and Aleksandr Lukashenko, aimed at persuading him to join new Russian aggressive operations,” Zelenskyy said on US social media company X.

He warned that Ukraine would “undoubtedly” defend itself if Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko decides to support Russia’s plans.

“I instructed our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine to strengthen the relevant direction and to present our response plan, which will be reviewed and approved at the Staff meeting,” he added.

Zelenskyy also claimed Russia is preparing new missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, including attacks targeting what Moscow describes as “decision-making centers,” including political and military command sites.

“Of course, we have taken this information into account,” he said.

He further said Ukraine is preparing additional long-range sanctions against Russia over attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages and vowed that strikes against Ukrainians “will not go unpunished.”

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine’s actions targeting Russia’s oil industry, military production and individuals accused of war crimes are having a “tangible impact.”