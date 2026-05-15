Questions grow in Belgium over plan to nationalize Engie nuclear plants Government faces scrutiny over reactor restart costs and long-term energy strategy

Questions are growing in Belgium over the government’s plan to acquire the Belgian nuclear activities of French energy company Engie, according to French daily Le Monde on Friday.

The project, backed by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, comes as five of Belgium’s seven nuclear reactors remain shut down, with some already undergoing dismantling procedures.

Le Monde reported that restarting the inactive reactors could require investments estimated between €3 billion ($3.4 billion) and €4 billion ($4.5 billion), particularly to comply with post-Fukushima safety standards.

The Belgian government has already decided to extend the operation of two reactors — Tihange 3 and Doel 4 — by 10 years.

The report added that financial and technical audits will be carried out before a memorandum of understanding (MoU) expected by Oct. 1.

“There is always a possibility that there will be no agreement,” Belgian Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet said.