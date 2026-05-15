Kiosks produced for reservation and ticketing services at Blue Lagoon, located between islands of Comino and Cominotto

Turkish firm Karmod manufactures ticket kiosks for Malta’s Blue Lagoon Kiosks produced for reservation and ticketing services at Blue Lagoon, located between islands of Comino and Cominotto

Turkish modular building manufacturer Karmod said on Friday it manufactured 15 ticket sales kiosks for use in the Blue Lagoon tourism area, a protected natural site in Malta.

The kiosks were produced for reservation and ticketing services at Blue Lagoon, located between the islands of Comino and Cominotto, and have been shipped to the region.

Karmod Cabin Sales Manager Enes Kizilbay said the company develops sustainable structures for tourism destinations and protected natural areas through its mobile kiosk solutions.

He noted that the ready-to-use and mobile nature of the kiosks makes them suitable for a wide range of sectors, from food services to tourism.

“Our kiosks are widely used as public bread sales points, ticket booths at national parks and museums, and store cabins for football clubs selling branded merchandise,” he said. “With kiosk models ranging from 4 to 50 square meters, we provide practical solutions for setting up sales and service points.”

Highlighting that Blue Lagoon is among the world’s well-known tourist destinations with its turquoise waters, golden beaches, caves and diving attractions, Kizilbay said the company completed the production of 15 kiosks measuring 150 by 270 centimeters as part of the project.

He added that the kiosks were equipped with shutter systems on the windows and forklift pockets for easy transportation when needed.

The kiosks have been installed in designated areas on the islands of Comino and Cominotto, where they will be used for reservations and ticket sales for services such as boat tours, yacht rentals and diving activities.