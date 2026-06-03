Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 3, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including Iran targeting US bases in Kuwait after an American strike on Qeshm Island, US and partner forces intercepting multiple Iranian missiles and drones, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussing the normalization process between their countries.

TOP STORIES

Attack on US bases in Kuwait launched after strike on Qeshm Island: Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said attacks targeting US bases in Kuwait were launched after what it described as an American strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force carried out missile attacks targeting US military bases in Kuwait in response to what it called a violation of Iranian sovereignty on Qeshm Island.

It warned that any further attack against Iran would be met with a “decisive” response, saying forces involved in actions against Iran would face consequences.

The statement came shortly after Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported several explosions near the areas of Suza and Masen on Qeshm Island.



US, partner forces intercept Iranian missiles, drones: Central Command

The US and partner military forces intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones, said US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"U.S. forces successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors, CENTCOM said, adding all failed to hit the targets.

"Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by U.S. and Bahrain air defense forces," the command said.

Turkish President Erdogan, Armenian premier discuss normalization process

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed ties between the two countries as well as regional issues in a phone call, said the country's Communications Directorate.

The normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan is continuing via steps aimed at launching direct trade between the two countries, said Erdogan.

During the call, Pashinyan also voiced well-wishes to Erdogan for the recent Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Saying that Ankara is working for peace and stability in its region, Erdogan underlined that Türkiye will always support taking steps in this direction.

NEWS IN BRIEF

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it disabled an unladen oil tanker that was attempting to sail toward Iran's Kharg Island.

US President Donald Trump said diplomatic exchanges with Tehran are proceeding without interruption, contradicting reports of halted communications.

South Koreans began voting in nationwide local elections that are being closely watched as a key test of public support for President Lee Jae Myung’s administration after its first year in office.

A Tunisian court sentenced Ennahda movement leader Rached Ghannouchi to life in prison in a case related to the movement’s alleged secret apparatus, according to Tunisia’s state news agency.

Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh’s foreign minister, was elected president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, set to start this September.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei remains alive and is "increasingly engaging at some level,” although he has not appeared publicly after he was injured at the beginning of the war.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan condemned the continued raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli occupiers under the protection of Israeli forces.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran has agreed to negotiate aspects of its nuclear program, expressing hope that ongoing talks could help secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump named housing finance chief William Pulte as the Acting Director of National Intelligence following the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard in late May.

Spain denounced the recent escalation of violence in southern Lebanon, describing it as "unjustifiable," warning that it risks undermining efforts to preserve the fragile ceasefire in place since mid-April

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Israel to uphold the ceasefire in Lebanon, saying it is “necessary” to help pave the way for a breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq, one of Iraq’s most prominent and powerful Shiite political and military forces, said it will form a committee to begin disengaging from the Popular Mobilization Forces and place its weapons under state control.

Bahrain banned its citizens from traveling to Iraq and Iran, the Interior Ministry said, citing a "tense security situation."

Tropical Storm Jangmi, known in Japan as Taifu No. 6, made landfall in southern Wakayama Prefecture, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and flooding risks across a broad swath of central and eastern Japan, reported local media.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released from the remainder of his prison sentence after being granted a royal pardon, according to Justice Minister Lt. Gen. Ruttapol Naowarat, local media reported.

US President Donald Trump endorsed Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella ahead of an upcoming runoff election.



BUSINESS & ECONOMY

War-hit energy prices continue to push up eurozone inflation

The annual inflation rate was at 3.2% in the euro area in May, up from 3% in April, related to higher energy prices, official figures showed.

Energy prices, increasing due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, hiked 10.9% year-on-year in May in the eurozone, according to Eurostat data.

After the beginning of the US and Israel's attacks on Iran as of Feb. 28, Iran's decision to close the strategic waterway the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on energy plants severely affected global oil and gas prices.



US blacklists major Iranian digital exchanges for allegedly shielding country's wealth

The US Treasury Department designated Iran’s largest digital asset exchanges as part of a broader economic offensive to eliminate what it called "threats posed by the Iranian government."

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted Nobitex, Iran's premier exchange, alongside Wallex, Bitpin and Ramzinex for operating within the financial sector of the Iranian economy.

“Treasury will continue to follow the money in support of (Operation) Economic Fury, whether it is through the banking system or through digital assets,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

