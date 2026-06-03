Morning Briefing: June 3, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including Iran targeting US bases in Kuwait after an American strike on Qeshm Island, US and partner forces intercepting multiple Iranian missiles and drones, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussing the normalization process between their countries.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said attacks targeting US bases in Kuwait were launched after what it described as an American strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.
In a statement, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force carried out missile attacks targeting US military bases in Kuwait in response to what it called a violation of Iranian sovereignty on Qeshm Island.
It warned that any further attack against Iran would be met with a “decisive” response, saying forces involved in actions against Iran would face consequences.
The statement came shortly after Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported several explosions near the areas of Suza and Masen on Qeshm Island.
The US and partner military forces intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones, said US Central Command (CENTCOM).
"U.S. forces successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a statement.
Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors, CENTCOM said, adding all failed to hit the targets.
"Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by U.S. and Bahrain air defense forces," the command said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed ties between the two countries as well as regional issues in a phone call, said the country's Communications Directorate.
The normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan is continuing via steps aimed at launching direct trade between the two countries, said Erdogan.
During the call, Pashinyan also voiced well-wishes to Erdogan for the recent Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
Saying that Ankara is working for peace and stability in its region, Erdogan underlined that Türkiye will always support taking steps in this direction.
The annual inflation rate was at 3.2% in the euro area in May, up from 3% in April, related to higher energy prices, official figures showed.
Energy prices, increasing due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, hiked 10.9% year-on-year in May in the eurozone, according to Eurostat data.
After the beginning of the US and Israel's attacks on Iran as of Feb. 28, Iran's decision to close the strategic waterway the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on energy plants severely affected global oil and gas prices.
The US Treasury Department designated Iran’s largest digital asset exchanges as part of a broader economic offensive to eliminate what it called "threats posed by the Iranian government."
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted Nobitex, Iran's premier exchange, alongside Wallex, Bitpin and Ramzinex for operating within the financial sector of the Iranian economy.
“Treasury will continue to follow the money in support of (Operation) Economic Fury, whether it is through the banking system or through digital assets,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
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