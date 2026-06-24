Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 24, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including the US Senate passing a War Powers Resolution directing an end to hostilities against Iran, while Oman and Iran forming a "joint working group" on the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistan's premier saying Iran's ballistic missiles were "never on the table" in talks with the US, and Russian President Vladimir Putin saying Moscow is ready for peace talks with Ukraine based on the previous Anchorage and Istanbul agreements.

TOP STORIES

US Senate passes War Powers Resolution directing end to hostilities against Iran

The US Senate voted 50-48 on Tuesday to pass a War Powers Resolution directing President Donald Trump to end hostilities against Iran unless Congress authorizes further military action.

The measure was approved under Section 5(c) of the 1973 War Powers Resolution after previously passing the House.

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul of Kentucky joined Democrats in supporting the resolution.

The practical impact of the measure remains uncertain as Washington and Tehran have already reached an interim peace agreement. However, the nonbinding resolution represents the strongest symbolic pushback from Capitol Hill against the war to date after nine previous votes failed to secure a simple majority needed to pass in the Senate.

Oman, Iran form ‘joint working group’ on future management of Strait of Hormuz

Oman and Iran have agreed to establish “a joint working group” to negotiate the future management of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Oman's Foreign Ministry.

The statement came following talks in the Omani capital Muscat during a visit by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation met with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and also held discussions with Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

The two countries, which share coastlines along the Strait of Hormuz, affirmed their commitment to guaranteeing safe passage through the waterway in accordance with international law, while emphasizing their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their territorial waters in the strait.

Pakistani premier says Iran's ballistic missiles were 'never on the table' in US talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that Iran’s ballistic missile program was not part of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the US.

“I would say with fullest command at my domain that this MoU does not mention about ballistic missiles. It was never on the table, it was never on the agenda, and the Iranian side never even wanted to discuss about it.

"So that is not an impression, that is a fact of matter," Sharif said during his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was on a visit to Islamabad.

Last week, US President Trump and Pezeshkian electronically signed the MoU aimed at ending the Iran war and halting Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Sharif said there should be no double standards.

Putin says Russia ready for peace talks with Ukraine based on Anchorage, Istanbul agreements

Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine based on the previous Anchorage and Istanbul agreements and realities on the ground, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting with government officials, Putin underlined that the negotiation process was interrupted at Ukraine’s initiative.

"Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine—based on the agreements reached in Istanbul," he said. "Based on the agreements reached in Istanbul, on the modalities discussed in Anchorage, and, most importantly, on the realities on the ground."

Putin said Ukraine is trying to create favorable conditions for itself ahead of a possible resumption of stalled peace negotiations by carrying out attacks inside Russia.

Russia and Ukraine conducted three rounds of renewed peace talks last year in Istanbul -- on May 16, June 2, and July 23 -- which produced major prisoner swaps and draft memorandums outlining positions of both sides for a potential peace deal.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Türkiye and Poland are working to strengthen cooperation as two indispensable NATO allies in Europe’s security and defense architecture.

The US Department of Homeland Security is revising its travel arrangements for Iran’s national football team ahead of its third World Cup match on Friday, NBC News reported Tuesday.

US President Trump on Tuesday insisted that Iran will allow nuclear inspectors into the country despite Tehran’s denials, saying the inspectors will be on the ground "at an appropriate time."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Washington will negotiate and deal with Beirut directly, and that Lebanon-Israel negotiations are separate from the deal.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed with US officials on Tuesday the formation of a US-Lebanon-Iran trilateral cell to consolidate the ceasefire in Lebanon and monitor the implementation of related measures.

Iran’s civil aviation authority said Tuesday it reopened the western part of the country’s airspace.

The Iranian envoy to UN Geneva said Tuesday that "some good progress" has been made during Burgenstock talks with the US and signaled cautious optimism about the diplomatic process, while warning that any new Israeli attacks on Lebanon would constitute a serious violation of the recently signed memorandum of understanding.

Israeli fire killed two young men in Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon after soldiers shot at a group on Tuesday, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday aimed at strengthening accountability for crimes committed against UN peacekeepers, underscoring the need to investigate and prosecute attacks targeting personnel serving in peace operations.

North Korea has commissioned a new multi-purpose destroyer and declared that the nuclear arming of its navy is going according to plan, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan exchanged territories as part of their border demarcation project, Kyrgyz presidential spokesperson Askat Alagozov said Tuesday.

SPORTS

Ronaldo makes history as Portugal win 5-0 against World Cup debutants Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo made history on Tuesday as Portugal won 5-0 against World Cup debutants Uzbekistan in their second Group K match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in the US.

Portugal gained an early lead in the 6th minute, when Ronaldo converted a right-wing cross by full-back Joao Cancelo, scoring his ninth World Cup goal, becoming the second-oldest scorer in the tournament’s history.

Portugal doubled their lead in the 17th minute following a free-kick by left-back Nuno Mendes, in an effort where all eyes were on Ronaldo to take it.

Ronaldo scored his second of the game in the 39th minute after sliding the ball into the bottom left corner of the Uzbek goal following a superb through-ball from attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Portuguese super-sub Rafael Leao determined the final score just four minutes after coming on, scoring Portugal's fifth goal with a powerful strike from inside the box in the 87th minute.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

US announces sanctions on Cuba’s military-controlled firm GAESA

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday sanctioned additional entities associated with Cuba’s military-controlled holding company the Grupo de Administracion Empresarial S.A (GAESA).

In a post through US social media company X, Rubio said the situation in Cuba is deteriorating due to the island’s “corrupt” regime, which he said prioritizes its “own total control” over the wellbeing of the Cuban people.

China's Alibaba sues Pentagon over blacklist designation

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is suing the US Department of Defense in an effort to be removed from a blacklist that identifies the company as supporting the Chinese military, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Alibaba argued in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday that the Pentagon added the company to the list of firms allegedly linked to the People's Liberation Army without providing sufficient evidence or explanation.

The company contended that the designation violates constitutional due process and its right to free speech, according to the filing submitted to a federal court in San Jose, California.