Article withdrawn by journal due to misinformation in discussion about possible causes of excess mortality

British journal retracts study on excess mortality after COVID-19 pandemic Article withdrawn by journal due to misinformation in discussion about possible causes of excess mortality

The British journal BMJ Public Health withdrew on Wednesday a 2024 study on excess mortality after the COVID-19 pandemic, which had been frequently cited by vaccine skeptics, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.

The BMJ Publishing Group announced the withdrawal, citing methodological flaws and noting that the study was "unbalanced," lacking in "accuracy," and containing "misinformation."

The study, which received a lot of attention online, particularly from vaccine skeptics, was published in May 2024 by a team led by Saskia Mostert of the Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology in Utrecht, Netherlands.

The researchers compared excess mortality data from 47 Western countries between January 2020 and the end of 2022, with the findings later cited by vaccine-skeptical outlets as evidence that COVID-19 vaccinations contributed to elevated mortality rates.

The research team reportedly did not establish a direct link between the elevated mortality rates and COVID-19 vaccinations. However, the researchers called on policymakers to release more detailed data to allow for a closer assessment of the effects of containment measures and vaccination campaigns.

The article was later accused of fueling unfounded criticism of coronavirus vaccinations, urging the BMJ journal to publish a warning and urging caution when interpreting the study.

The Princess Maxima Centre launched an ethics investigation, whose report was submitted to BMJ Public Health in May 2025 and later made public.

The ethics committee found no scientific misconduct or evidence of data fabrication, falsification, or plagiarism but concluded that the researchers breached two-thirds of the scientific integrity standards examined, including by giving disproportionate attention to COVID-19 measures and vaccinations while overlooking alternative explanations.

The BMJ later conducted its own investigation, noting that the article was withdrawn by the journal due to misinformation in the discussion about the possible causes of excess mortality.

