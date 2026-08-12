Prime minister says government will not ‘hesitate for second’ to take necessary steps as parliament debates situation in Ceuta

Denmark vows swift border action if migrant flows continue from Spain’s Ceuta Prime minister says government will not ‘hesitate for second’ to take necessary steps as parliament debates situation in Ceuta

Denmark is prepared to significantly tighten its border controls within hours if migrant flows begin moving through Europe, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate prompted by mass migrant arrivals in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, Frederiksen described images from the territory as “disturbing," TV2 Nyheder reported.

“A strict immigration policy is crucial for Denmark and for Europe,” she told lawmakers.

“We continue to monitor the situation extremely closely,” Frederiksen said, adding that her government would not “hesitate for a second” to take the “necessary steps” if migrant flows emerge across Europe.

She said border controls could be increased significantly with only a few hours’ notice.

Frederiksen also backed the possibility of closing Europe’s external borders in exceptional circumstances.



Asked whether she supported proposals allowing EU countries to refuse to process asylum applications during severe pressure, she replied: “The idea of being able to close the border—we support it. So the answer is yes.”

The Danish parliament convened the debate amid concern that migrants arriving in Ceuta could subsequently move toward other European countries.

The discussion also exposed divisions over Denmark’s response. Some opposition parties called for permanent border controls, while the Danish People’s Party advocated withdrawing from the Schengen area, which allows passport-free travel across much of Europe.

Between July 29 and July 31, tens of thousands of Moroccans gathered near the border fence with Ceuta in what authorities described as the largest mass irregular migration attempt toward the enclave. Most of the migrants later returned to Morocco.



On Monday, Ceuta authorities said between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants remained inside the enclave after more than 69,000 people had returned to Morocco following the mass crossing.