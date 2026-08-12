Blazes spread across around 20 hectares (49 acres) before reaching buildings

Fire in western France kills 3 at holiday rental, agricultural shed Blazes spread across around 20 hectares (49 acres) before reaching buildings

A fire killed three people at a holiday rental and agricultural shed in the western French department of Deux-Sevres, broadcaster BFMTV reported Wednesday.

The gendarmerie told the broadcaster that three people died in a fire on Tuesday at a holiday rental and agricultural shed in the municipality of Lhoumois.

The fire spread across around 20 hectares (49 acres) before reaching buildings in Lhoumois.

Authorities said the fire began near a local road connecting the village to a neighboring one and quickly spread through hedges, grasslands, a hay shed, and a rental house.

Emergency services discovered the bodies of two people inside the holiday rental. A third person was reportedly found a little later.

The incident is under investigation.

