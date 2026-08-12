Energy prices up 14.7% in July on yearly basis in US

US inflation eases to 3.4% in July Energy prices up 14.7% in July on yearly basis in US

The annual inflation rate in the US eased to 3.4% in July, down from 3.5% in June in line with market expectations.



Monthly inflation rate was at 0.1% last month, up from minus 0.4% in June, official figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday.

In May, the annual inflation rate hit its highest rate since April 2023, reaching 4.2%.



Among sub-indexes, energy posted the highest increase with 14.7% hike, while food inflation was at 3%.

