Government preference for steel homes in earthquake-affected villages, followed by Light-Gauge Steel Buildings Regulation issued in May, boosts interest in steel structures, company manager says

Search for safe, sustainable homes drives interest in steel housing Government preference for steel homes in earthquake-affected villages, followed by Light-Gauge Steel Buildings Regulation issued in May, boosts interest in steel structures, company manager says

Growing demand for safe and sustainable homes has increased interest in steel housing, with consumers now making more informed choices in favor of such structures, Karmod Prefabrik General Manager Ugur Kadir said Wednesday.

Steel villas, which previously attracted attention largely out of curiosity, have seen greater demand following the use of steel structures in earthquake-affected villages and the publication of the Light-Gauge Steel Buildings Regulation.

Kadir said the steel housing model, which has been used for many years in the US and across Europe, gained recognition relatively late in Türkiye.

Debate over conventional construction methods following recent earthquakes has also brought steel homes into sharper focus, he said.

“As a company that has produced steel homes for many years, we had until recently focused on explaining their advantages because the model was not widely known,” Kadir said.

“The government’s preference for steel homes in earthquake-affected villages, followed by the Light-Gauge Steel Buildings Regulation issued in May, has increased interest in steel structures. These two developments, in particular, have helped strengthen confidence in steel housing,” he added.

Kadir said people seeking safer homes were increasingly making a conscious choice to opt for steel structures.

“With our light-gauge steel construction model, we produce homes that offer high structural safety and energy efficiency,” he said.

“Steel homes are an environmentally friendly housing model, as they are built predominantly using recyclable materials. We prefabricate the homes at our facilities, ship them to the requested location in Türkiye or elsewhere in the world, and assemble them through our field teams,” he added.

“We complete and deliver an average of 30 steel homes every month across Türkiye.”