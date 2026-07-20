Morning Briefing: July 20, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including US President Donald Trump saying that American forces struck Iran very hard in honor of the US service members who were recently killed in the Middle East, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps saying that two oil tankers intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz exploded, and Spain dethroning Argentina to be crowned the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions.



TOP STORIES



US forces struck Iran hard in response to killing of American service members: Trump

US forces struck Iran very hard in honor of the American service members who were recently killed in the Middle East, President Donald Trump said, while reiterating that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

“We hit them very hard again tonight, and we did that in honor of the probably three, as opposed to two, great patriots” who were killed, Trump told reporters after arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

"We control the Strait of Hormuz and Iran controls nothing," he said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say 2 oil tankers intending to transit Strait of Hormuz exploded

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two oil tankers attempting to transit an “unsafe shipping lane” south of the Strait of Hormuz exploded and were left immobilized.

The IRGC said the vessels were attempting to use the route under “pressure and coercion” from the US military.

The statement warned that as long as “US aggression” continues in the region, the passage would not be secure for the transit of fertilizers, oil or gas, adding the US military should be prepared for retaliation over this “illegal transgression.”

Spain dethrone incumbent Argentina to be crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup champions

Spain dethroned incumbent champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in the US.

Spain looked the more adventurous side throughout the opening half. Lamine Yamal forced an early save from Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with their best chance so far, while Lionel Messi kept unusually quiet.

It turned out to be a cagey first half in New Jersey, with the two sides heading into the break goalless. The European champions did an excellent job of containing Messi, limiting Argentina to no attempts on goal.



NEWS IN BRIEF

US forces successfully completed a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Explosions were heard in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, marking the first reported strike there since the US began its latest military campaign against Iran, Iranian state television said

Two Palestinians were killed and another was injured after Israeli occupiers opened fire during an attack on the village of Deir Jarir near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Kuwait said its air defenses were intercepting “hostile” drones while Bahrain activated warning sirens and urged citizens and residents to seek shelter.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye was elected the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Iran vowed to take “appropriate action” in response to a US attack on a nuclear power plant under development in southwestern Khuzestan province.

A US service member was killed and another was injured in northern Iraq while disposing of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian attack drone, said US Central Command.

Kazakhstan condemned what it said were Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian vessels transporting crude oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium export system in the Black Sea, calling the incidents an attack on the country's economic interests and a threat to global energy supplies.

Bangladesh has ordered immigration authorities to restore the phrase "except for Israel" on the country's passports, reversing a change made under the government of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Two wildfires broke out in France's southern Var department, burning around 90 hectares (222 acres) and forcing evacuations, local authorities said.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli won the Belgian Grand Prix, leading from pole position to secure victory in the 10th round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for a return to the memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran, saying Qatar is using all available diplomatic channels to help resolve the crisis and that Türkiye is coordinating closely with Doha.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck central Peru, killing at least five people and injuring around 20 others, according to the La Republica newspaper.



BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Trump applauds grocery chain for summer price cuts, urges others to follow

US President Donald Trump praised the Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Giant Eagle after it announced that it would lower prices on more than 300 products through Labor Day to help American families.

Trump said the move demonstrates the retailer's commitment to reducing costs for consumers and compared the effort to similar pricing initiatives by Walmart.

"I have just been informed that Giant Eagle, a GREAT American Grocery Company, will be lowering Prices, by a lot, across more than 300 products this Summer, through Labor Day, to help hardworking American families,” he said.

US energy chief says Gulf oil flows nearing 14M barrels per day despite Iran tensions

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright claimed that nearly 14 million barrels of oil per day have been flowing from the Gulf region, with about half passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking in an interview with ABC News, Wright said traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had not stopped despite ongoing exchanges between the US and Iran.

“I get the data on that every day. The seven-day trailing average right now is just under seven million barrels a day flowing through the waterway and just under seven million barrels a day additional flow through the bypass pipelines,” Wright said.

