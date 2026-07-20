Morning Briefing: July 20, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including US President Donald Trump saying that American forces struck Iran very hard in honor of the US service members who were recently killed in the Middle East, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps saying that two oil tankers intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz exploded, and Spain dethroning Argentina to be crowned the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions.
US forces struck Iran very hard in honor of the American service members who were recently killed in the Middle East, President Donald Trump said, while reiterating that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.
“We hit them very hard again tonight, and we did that in honor of the probably three, as opposed to two, great patriots” who were killed, Trump told reporters after arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
"We control the Strait of Hormuz and Iran controls nothing," he said.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two oil tankers attempting to transit an “unsafe shipping lane” south of the Strait of Hormuz exploded and were left immobilized.
The IRGC said the vessels were attempting to use the route under “pressure and coercion” from the US military.
The statement warned that as long as “US aggression” continues in the region, the passage would not be secure for the transit of fertilizers, oil or gas, adding the US military should be prepared for retaliation over this “illegal transgression.”
Spain dethroned incumbent champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in the US.
Spain looked the more adventurous side throughout the opening half. Lamine Yamal forced an early save from Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with their best chance so far, while Lionel Messi kept unusually quiet.
It turned out to be a cagey first half in New Jersey, with the two sides heading into the break goalless. The European champions did an excellent job of containing Messi, limiting Argentina to no attempts on goal.
US President Donald Trump praised the Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Giant Eagle after it announced that it would lower prices on more than 300 products through Labor Day to help American families.
Trump said the move demonstrates the retailer's commitment to reducing costs for consumers and compared the effort to similar pricing initiatives by Walmart.
"I have just been informed that Giant Eagle, a GREAT American Grocery Company, will be lowering Prices, by a lot, across more than 300 products this Summer, through Labor Day, to help hardworking American families,” he said.
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright claimed that nearly 14 million barrels of oil per day have been flowing from the Gulf region, with about half passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking in an interview with ABC News, Wright said traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had not stopped despite ongoing exchanges between the US and Iran.
“I get the data on that every day. The seven-day trailing average right now is just under seven million barrels a day flowing through the waterway and just under seven million barrels a day additional flow through the bypass pipelines,” Wright said.
news_share_descriptionsubscription_contact