Turkish defense minister meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus president in Lefkosa Yasar Guler visits island to attend ceremonies marking 52nd anniversary of Turkish Peace Operation

By Fatma Zehra Solmaz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler was received Sunday by Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman during his visit to the island.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry on Turkish social media company NSosyal, Guler traveled to the TRNC to attend ceremonies marking the 52nd anniversary of the Turkish Peace Operation in Cyprus.

He was accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Salih Ayhan, Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Air Forces Commander Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadioglu and Land Forces Commander Gen. Metin Tokel.

Later, Guler and the Turkish Armed Forces’ top command visited the Museum of Barbarism in Lefkosa.

According to the ministry, officials briefed the delegation at the museum, which documents atrocities committed against Turkish Cypriots by the terrorist organization EOKA.