Israeli official unable to finish speech at ILO conference in Geneva amid protests Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan, Turkish delegation joined protests

An Israeli official was unable to complete his remarks at the International Labour Organization (ILO) conference in Geneva on Tuesday after delegates repeatedly interrupted his speech with protests in support of Palestinians.

Israeli diplomat Waleed Gadban took the floor during the 114th International Labour Conference regarding a vote in the General Assembly but was met with sustained protests from participants.

Ministers from several countries, as well as trade union, worker and employer representatives, banged on their desks as Gadban attempted to speak.

Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan, members of the Turkish delegation and trade union representatives from Türkiye, also joined the protest.

Some participants displayed Palestinian flags but were warned by security personnel and asked to remove them.

Some officials in the hall were also seen wearing scarves bearing the words "Free Palestine."

Despite repeated appeals for order by Juan Castillo, president of the conference, the protests continued and Gadban was unable to finish his remarks before the floor was given to the next speaker.

The conference brings together workers, employers, and government representatives from the ILO's 187 member states to discuss issues shaping the world of work.

Türkiye is participating in the meeting, which runs through June 12.