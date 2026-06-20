Talks to take place in Burgenstock on Sunday under framework of Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding

Iranian delegation arrives in Zurich ahead of technical talks with US Talks to take place in Burgenstock on Sunday under framework of Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding

Iran's negotiating delegation arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on Saturday evening ahead of technical talks with the US, Iranian state broadcaster reported.

According to IRIB, the delegation arrived in Zurich.

The talks will take place in Burgenstock on Sunday under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Upon his arrival, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on US social media company X that “God forbid that I should ever bring shame to the innocent martyrs and the people of Iran, and that I should join my companions with a clear conscience—companions for whose reunion I eagerly await.”

"I consider the innocent children of Minab and all the martyrs of dear Iran to be watching over my every action and behavior at every moment. They see us and expect things of us," he added.