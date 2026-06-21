Drone crashes near Iraqi parliament speaker’s guest house in western Anbar No group claimed responsibility for incident

A drone crashed near a guest house belonging to Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi in Al Anbar province in western Iraq, causing no major damage, the Security Media Cell said Saturday.

It said a “very small drone” fell near the guest house in Karma District, causing a fire in a nearby brush without causing significant damage.

The Security Media Cell, which operates under the office of the prime minister, said investigations are ongoing, without identifying those responsible for the incident.

It added that, according to technical intelligence assessments, the drone was not carrying explosive materials.

The statement said the drone’s range “does not exceed 750 meters” and that type of aircraft “burns quickly when temperatures rise.”

Security, intelligence and forensic teams have launched investigative procedures, it added.

As of 2000 GMT, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

On June 3, an Iraqi committee tasked with restricting weapons to state control began its work, including setting mechanisms for integrating armed formations and transferring weapons, equipment and camps to security authorities.

Political groups and segments of the public have urged restricting weapons to state institutions and strengthening the authority of official security agencies, as Iraq continues to face intermittent security tensions, attacks and clashes affecting domestic stability.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.