Tehran will press Washington to implement commitments under war-ending understanding, warning failure to do so could jeopardize entire agreement, Foreign Ministry spokesman says

Iran to send delegation to Switzerland to press ‘implementation' of US commitments on war-ending deal Tehran will press Washington to implement commitments under war-ending understanding, warning failure to do so could jeopardize entire agreement, Foreign Ministry spokesman says

Iran’s negotiating delegation will travel to Switzerland ‘within the next few hours,’ says spokesman

An Iranian delegation will travel to Switzerland to follow up on and demand the implementation of the other side’s commitments, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, according to Iranian Fars news agency.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said: “In Switzerland, we are set to press for the implementation of the other side’s commitments and determine how they intend to fulfill their obligations.”

“If part of the other side’s commitments is not implemented, the entire understanding will face difficulties,” Baghaei said, adding that Washington must take the necessary measures “as soon as possible or risk jeopardizing the agreement.”

“We did not sign the commitment for it not to be implemented; our approach is commitment for commitment,” he confirmed.

The Iranian official warned that Tehran would respond “with the necessary measures” if the "other side refuses to fulfill its commitments.”

The Iranian delegation will travel “within the next few hours,” ISNA news agency citing him as saying.

The trip “does not mean the start of the second phase of negotiations; rather, it is aimed at following up on the implementation of commitments,” the spokesman added.

“The commitments are completely clear, and the first clause of the memorandum of understanding includes the most important part of the mutual commitments between the two sides -- namely, ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Baghaei highlighted.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon since early Saturday has risen to at least 28, despite a ceasefire and the US-Iran agreement, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

The country's Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli airstrikes since Friday rose to 83 while more than 140 people were injured.

Since March 2, Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon has killed at least 4,057 people, injured over 12,000 others and displaced over 1 million residents, according to Lebanese authorities.

The latest attacks came after Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday quoted an unnamed official as confirming that a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah had taken effect at 4 pm local time (1300GMT).

A senior US official also confirmed the ceasefire in a statement to Anadolu.

On Wednesday evening, Washington and Tehran electronically signed a 14-clause agreement to end the war, the text of which was published by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.