Plan could initially unlock $6B in Iranian assets held in Qatar for humanitarian purchases, media reports

US, Qatar discuss mechanism for release of frozen Iranian funds under new agreement: Report Plan could initially unlock $6B in Iranian assets held in Qatar for humanitarian purchases, media reports

The US is working with Qatar on a mechanism that could make billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets available for humanitarian spending under the recently signed agreement between Washington and Tehran, media reports said on Saturday.

The plan, which is still being discussed and requires Iran's approval, would initially grant access to $6 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Under the proposed arrangement, Qatar would permit purchases of food, medicine, and other humanitarian goods ordered by Iran's central bank, using money drawn from frozen Iranian assets, the report said.

The mechanism could serve as a model for handling other pools of Iranian funds frozen in countries including China, India, Iraq, and Qatar.

The report said Iran is seeking the release of part of an estimated $24 billion in blocked assets as soon as possible.

Under the agreement signed earlier this week, the US committed to making Iran's frozen assets “fully available for use” and negotiating a mechanism for their release.

The funds would become available as long as Iran engages productively in ongoing talks, the report said, citing a US official.

“Even limited asset releases function as both economic lifelines and political signals of de-escalation,” Sanam Vakil, Middle East director at Chatham House, told the newspaper.

She said such measures are among the few concrete incentives available to help Iran stabilize its currency and ease domestic economic pressure.

The arrangement would be separate from the revenue Iran is expected to earn from oil sales, which Washington agreed to allow following the signing of the agreement, according to the report.

It said discussions on the Qatar mechanism began in late May during talks in Doha involving Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and other Iranian officials.

Critics of the agreement have argued that it provides economic benefits to Iran before major progress is made on its nuclear program, while supporters say it could help support negotiations and reduce regional tensions.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28.

The US and Iran were set to hold direct talks in Switzerland on Friday to start a 60-day negotiation period, but Tehran postponed them to protest “continued” Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

After securing a ceasefire on April 8, Pakistan hosted the highest‑level direct talks between the two nations on April 12‑13 since they severed diplomatic ties in 1979.