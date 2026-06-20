‘Vessels should not approach the strait; otherwise, their security will be at risk,’ says IRGC Navy

Strait of Hormuz ‘closed to all vessels’ over Israeli, US violations: Iran’s IRGC ‘Vessels should not approach the strait; otherwise, their security will be at risk,’ says IRGC Navy

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz has been “closed to all vessels,” warning ships against approaching the strategic waterway.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the IRGC Navy said the move came in response to what it described as the “crimes of the Zionist regime” in Lebanon and the US violation of its commitments to establish a ceasefire.

“Vessels should not approach the strait; otherwise, their security will be at risk,” it added.