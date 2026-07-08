2 fishermen killed, 2 others injured in US strikes in southern province of Hormozgan, Iranian media says

Iran says 8 soldiers killed in overnight US strikes 2 fishermen killed, 2 others injured in US strikes in southern province of Hormozgan, Iranian media says

Eight Iranian soldiers were killed in overnight US strikes in southern Iran, according to the state news agency IRNA on Wednesday.

The agency reported the fatalities without giving further details amid renewed tensions between Iran and Iran following attacks on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mehr News Agency also said two fishermen were killed and two others injured in the overnight US strikes in the southern province of Hormozgan.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Wednesday that it had launched missile and drone strikes targeting 85 US military sites in the region, including Salman Port, and the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, and Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

The attacks came after the US military’s Central Command said it had carried out a new round of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.​​​​​​​