Sudan's Burhan, African Union envoy discuss peace efforts, reopening of bloc’s liaison office

Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met African Union (AU) envoy Mohamed Belaiche in Khartoum on Wednesday to discuss political and security developments, prospects for peace, and efforts to reopen an AU liaison office in the Sudanese capital.

The meeting, attended by Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddine Salem, comes as the AU steps up engagement with Sudan following the government's return to Khartoum earlier this year after clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to the state news agency SUNA.

Belaiche said the meeting was part of the AU Commission's efforts to continue consultations with the Sudanese leadership on developments in the country and complete practical arrangements to reopen the AU liaison office in Khartoum in the coming period.

The two sides reviewed prospects for achieving peace and the challenges facing the process, stressing "the importance of intensifying efforts to overcome obstacles in a way that contributes to achieving security and stability," he said.

Belaiche reaffirmed the AU Commission's commitment to continuing efforts aimed at de-escalation, describing it as “a fundamental step toward reaching a ceasefire.”

This represents "a key entry point to addressing the crisis and advancing a comprehensive political process that allows the participation of all parties in both its course and outcomes," he said.

Belaiche also reiterated the AU's commitment to "the priority of a political solution and launching an inclusive national dialogue," saying state-building is based on “national reconciliation, acceptance of others, and strengthening peaceful coexistence.”

He affirmed support for "Sudan's unity and national sovereignty" and the commission’s commitment to accompanying political, security, and humanitarian developments until “security, stability, peace, and development are achieved for the Sudanese people.”

The AU closed its liaison office in Khartoum following the outbreak of war between the army and RSF in April 2023.

Two weeks ago, the AU Commission decided to conduct a rapid political and security assessment as a first step toward reopening the office.​​​​​​​

The move came after the Sudanese government resumed operations from Khartoum in January 2026 and the return of UN agencies to the capital.