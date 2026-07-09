Senior adviser to supreme leader says Iran will respond firmly to ‘aggressor enemy and its accomplices’

Top Iranian military adviser threatens ‘severe punishment’ after fresh US strikes Senior adviser to supreme leader says Iran will respond firmly to ‘aggressor enemy and its accomplices’

A top military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warned early Thursday that the “aggressor enemy and its accomplices” will be “severely punished” following a new wave of US strikes.

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, made the remarks in a post on the US social media platform X.

They came shortly after Iranian media reported a series of explosions across southern Iran following US strikes targeting several locations.

State television said projectile fragments hit Imam Ali Hospital in the southeastern port city of Chabahar, while Mehr News Agency reported that attacks in Bushehr province caused no damage to the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later confirmed carrying out additional strikes against Iran, saying the attacks were intended to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

