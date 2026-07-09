Trump says he will ask Supreme Court to rehear birthright citizenship case US Supreme Court last month struck down president’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will ask the ​the Supreme ​Court to rehear a case on birthright citizenship.

“Signs and Billboards are being put up all over our Southern Border, and Mexico, advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with ‘Deliveries starting at $4000,’” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Likewise, similar signs going up all over our Country,” he said. “Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM, with Citizenship going to anyone willing to pay.”

“It will be, by far, the number one way of becoming a citizen, and then the entire family will be allowed to follow. Not sustainable. NOBODY SAW THIS COMING!!! AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE! In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong. I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY. This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision,” he added.

The US Supreme Court last month struck down Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship, with Chief Justice John Roberts affirming that the 14th Amendment's protections extend to all children born on American soil.

The administration had argued that children of temporary visa holders and illegal immigrants should be excluded from the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause, claiming the current interpretation incentivizes illegal immigration.

