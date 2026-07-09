Meta plans to build its first Canadian data center in Alberta, with provincial government saying project will create thousands of jobs, boost annual revenue

Canada's Alberta seals $13B data center deal with Meta Meta plans to build its first Canadian data center in Alberta, with provincial government saying project will create thousands of jobs, boost annual revenue

Meta will invest more than $13 billion in Alberta to build its first Canadian data center, the provincial government said Wednesday, calling it one of the largest private investments in Canada's history.

In a statement, the government said the facility will be built in Sturgeon County near Edmonton. It said the project is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs during construction and 300 permanent positions once operations begin.

The provincial government said it expects to collect about $250 million annually through royalties, taxes, levies and fees linked to the project.

Meta is also investing about $60 million in local infrastructure, including roads and water systems, according to the government statement.

The statement said a separate $4.6 billion natural gas power plant, backed by Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and Kineticor under the Project Greenlight initiative, is expected to reduce electricity transmission charges for Albertans by as much as 6%.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming the global economy, and Alberta is making sure we lead rather than follow. We created the right conditions to attract world-leading investments while protecting the interests of Albertans. This project will create thousands of jobs, generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue, and make electricity more reliable and affordable," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.

Meta Vice President of Data Centre Strategy and Development Gary Demasi said Alberta's "strong access to infrastructure and energy, talented workforce, and outstanding community partners" were key factors in choosing the site.

Alberta's Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish said that the province mandates large data centers to "bring their own power" and comply with strict environmental and water rules, distinguishing it from other jurisdictions competing to attract AI investment.