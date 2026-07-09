Firefighter killed in US strike on airport in southeastern Iran: Official Iranian media reports fresh explosions in Iranshahr amid renewed US strikes

A firefighter was killed early Thursday in a US attack on facilities at an airport in Iran’s southeastern city of Iranshahr, said a local official, as Iranian media reported fresh explosions in southern and southeastern Iran.

Iranshahr County Governor Salim Kadkhoda said the firefighter was killed after airport facilities in the city came under attack, according to Iranian media.

Iranian state television earlier reported an explosion at Iranshahr Airport, while Mehr News Agency said blasts were heard in the city, located in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The attack came after Iranian media reported a new wave of US strikes late Wednesday targeting several locations in southern and southeastern Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran aimed at further degrading its ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

